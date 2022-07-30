ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.63. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.