Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 646,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 136,961 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 174.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 164,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

