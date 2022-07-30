Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35 at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
Ascendant Resources stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
