ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASGN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.60.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

