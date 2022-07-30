Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Aspen Technology worth $159,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

AZPN opened at $204.09 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

