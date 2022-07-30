Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.21. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 249,410 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.