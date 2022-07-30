Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 335.4% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $7.60 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ARZGY shares. DZ Bank cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.