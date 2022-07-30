AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £115 ($138.55) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.07) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £115 ($138.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.41 ($125.79).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at £108.44 ($130.65) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 1-year high of £112.90 ($136.02). The firm has a market cap of £168.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £105.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,905.51.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

