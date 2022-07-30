Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

