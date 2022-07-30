AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €27.00 ($27.55) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at 43.90 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 43.90 and a fifty-two week high of 44.83.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.
