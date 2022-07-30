ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.72.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.04.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

