Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 176.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Athenex Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 200,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,855. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Athenex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Stories

