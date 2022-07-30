Audius 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.74 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $254.14 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

