Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

