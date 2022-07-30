Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantor Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 19,468,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

