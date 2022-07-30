Aventus Price Hits $1.56 (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00006427 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $144,049.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
Aventus Profile
Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.
Buying and Selling Aventus
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
