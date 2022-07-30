Aventus Price Hits $1.56 (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00006427 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $144,049.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

