Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

