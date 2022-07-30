Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,121.22

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.22 ($13.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,040 ($12.53). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,053 ($12.69), with a volume of 26,029 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.23) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,120.37. The firm has a market cap of £321.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

About Avon Protection

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.46%.

(Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.