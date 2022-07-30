aWSB (aWSB) Price Tops $15.88 on Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $15.88 or 0.00066176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $97,063.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aWSB has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
