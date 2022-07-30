aWSB (aWSB) Price Tops $15.88 on Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $15.88 or 0.00066176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $97,063.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aWSB has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

