B. Riley Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZION opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.