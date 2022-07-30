B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 78.4% in July

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Trading Down 14.3 %
BTDG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,626. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile
