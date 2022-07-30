Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €81.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of COP stock opened at €42.24 ($43.10) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($84.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).
Featured Stories
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.