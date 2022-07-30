Baby Doge Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.40 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $156.82 million and $3.40 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00603199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
