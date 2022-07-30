BAE Systems plc (BA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.40 on November 30th

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAE Systems Price Performance

LON BA opened at GBX 770 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,417.09. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 717.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.24) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 871.60 ($10.50).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

