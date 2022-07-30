Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Up 81.8% in July

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

