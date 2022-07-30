Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 96.3% in July

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.8 days.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

