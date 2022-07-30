Barclays Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

