Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.38.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $620,000.

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.