Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $620,000.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.