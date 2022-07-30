Barrington Research Raises Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $85.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $953,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 42.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.8% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 20,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

