Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $633.79 million and approximately $83.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,165,879 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

