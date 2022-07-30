Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Basic-Fit in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

