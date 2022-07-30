Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

