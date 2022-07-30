Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

