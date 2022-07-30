Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 1.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €56.87 ($58.03) and last traded at €57.02 ($58.18). 1,962,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.69 ($58.87).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.81.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

