BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.
