BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BayFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $871,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

See Also

