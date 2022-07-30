BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $126,106.63 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $126,106.63 and $102.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00064694 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

