Beaxy Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $435,302.80 and approximately $183.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,511.28 or 0.99939335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00131913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

