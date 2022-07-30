Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.50-$6.50 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BZH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 551,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,540. The company has a market cap of $464.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

