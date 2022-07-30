Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

Shares of BRGO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 5,002,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,277,664. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

