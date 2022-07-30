Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Price Performance
Shares of BRGO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 5,002,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,277,664. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Bergio International Company Profile
