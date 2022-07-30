Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

