Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 32,281 shares of company stock valued at $48,042 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

