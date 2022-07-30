Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.05.

NYSE BILL opened at $135.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

