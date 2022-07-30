Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $563.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

