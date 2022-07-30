Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.