BitCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $113.00 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $20,634.57 and approximately $113.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

