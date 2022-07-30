bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops One Day Volume of $2.42 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $2.42 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

