Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $23,621.54 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $451.36 billion and $28.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,621.54 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00612252 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00263723 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015729 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002966 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,107,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
