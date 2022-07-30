Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6,713.58

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 69.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $6,713.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

