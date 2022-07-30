Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003600 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.23 million and $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00275125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00142045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

