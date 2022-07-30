BitcoinPoS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $402,112.66 and approximately $66.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,892,943 coins and its circulating supply is 5,681,489 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.